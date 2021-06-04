Horsham Lionesses record convincing win in long-awaited homecoming

Action from Horsham Lionesses' game against Camberley at Coolhurst. Pictures courtesy of Horsham Rugby Club

On Sunday the sun was hot and the crowds were in full voice as they welcomed the Lionesses back home to the Coolhurst ground.

Running out with some familiar faces were some ladies new to rugby, some ladies transitioned up from the junior side, and the refreshed coaching line up.

The crowds weren't disappointed as the Lionesses put on a fantastic display, demonstrating the time away from the pitch had been put to good use.

Horsham Lionesses look to break away at pace

The pack put in a solid performance, making space for the home side to score a brace of tries. Kate Leyshon's trusty boot didn't let the side down with some strong conversions.

Camberley fought back valiantly despite the heat, contesting every ruck and jackling the ball, and taking an opportunity to a score a try just before the half-time whistle when the Lionesses momentarily let their guard down.