Horsham Life Saving Club members shine at national competition

On the last Sunday in November, four members of the Horsham Life Saving Club travelled with family’s and supporters to the National Life Saving Championships held this year in Leeds at the John Charles Centre for Sport.

Dan Smith and Tom Baker having made it through the qualifying events were there to represent the South East Region as the Junior Boys pairs.

The South East Region team at the National Life Saving Championships in Leeds

This is the first time a pair of juniors from Horsham LSC have made it this far in a national competition.

Dan and Tom both attend The Forest School in Horsham and have really enjoyed competing together in these events.

They are tested over four disciplines two simulated lifesaving situations one on dry land and one in the water. Then in the afternoon they competed in line throw and swim and tow events.

Over the four events the boys did amazingly well coming third in the line throw and fourth overall.

Also competing in the individual masters categories in their age groups, Robin Akers and Kate Hall competed in the same four event.

Robin came third overall in his age group and Kate fourth in hers.

Also over the last four weeks Horsham Life Saving Club’s club competition has seen a record participation by club members with around 24 participants in the different aspects of this event.

This includes lifesaving speed events, set piece competition and simulated lifesaving situations both wet and dry.

The results will be announced at their annual prize giving event just after Christmas.

If you are interested in joining the club or know someone who is please, visit their Facebook page or pop in to the Pavilions pool and see the notice board next to the doors to the pool.