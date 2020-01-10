Horsham Ladies look to the positives after spirited away loss

Horsham Ladies travelled to Sutton & Epsom and played a young and well organised development side.

Full of energy, the Sutton & Epsom side led attack after attack but Horsham defended well, and they could not break through the firm defence of Horsham’s forward line.

Horsham tried to attack but just could not find any space. Even with Horsham’s pace, the home side closed down and broke up the attacks before they began.

The Horsham Ladies defence was finally opened up around the half-hour mark and Sutton & Epsom opened their account with a great move and well worked try.

With Horsham still recovering and not entering the opposition’s half once, Sutton & Epsom took advantage again, scoring another three tries and a conversion to go in at half-time 22-0 up.

The half time team-talk must have been a good one as the Horsham Ladies were certainly pumped up. If Sutton & Epsom thought this would be a walkover they were sadly mistaken.

Horsham too were now beginning to attack and showing some fast hands and slick passes from the backs, they were now matching Sutton & Epsom.

Only some great defending stopped the Horsham Ladies from scoring.

Alyce O’Conner led the girls in going forward and with her example, everyone upped their game.

It was now the home team’s time to defend, and defend they did. Horsham could not break through and Sutton & Epsom only managed one try in the second half.

A well fought game that was definitely a game of two halves in terms of Horsham’s performance.

Up against a team that was well organised and experienced, Horsham can be pleased with their effort and look at all the positives taken from this game.

