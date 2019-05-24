Horsham Jogger Tomlinson races to first place in RunWisborough 10k

Two 10k races dominated the race calendar this weekend in West Sussex and Horsham Joggers were out in force.

A huge contingent opted for RunWisborough which was being held in the picturesque village and surrounding countryside for the fourth year.

There was considerable success for Gary Tomlinson, who finished first out of a field of 350 in 36min 54sec.

In second place was Sebastian Hensel (39-17), third was Simon Grundy (40-13). Yvette Wrapson won the female race in 42-23.

Other Joggers’ times: Harry Wilcox 43.01, Malcolm Footer 44.04, Chris Wigby 44.10 (1st in age category), Steve Tucker 45.27, Phil Liberman 46.44, Lucy Tucker 48.03, Mike Saunders 48.03, Mark Adams 48.24, Geoff Fisher 50.25, Alan Pettitt 50.39, Lorraine Treadwell 51.59 (1st in age category), Baz Panchal 51.53, Jo Stone 52.33, Rob Jochimsen 52.32, Ian Wilcox 53.04, Chris Yeomans 54.28, Matt Senior 54.17, Miranda Morley 54.39, Phil Hedges 55.17, Jacqui Williamson 56.15, Jo Tomlinson 56.24, Laura Sowton 58.06, Andy Robins 58.06, Theresa Adams 58.48, Greg Collins 59.01, Jo Hopkins 60.47, Claire Miller 61.27, Lou Johnson 61.54, Clare Dutfield 62.09, Julie Jochimsen 63.55, Caroline Bransden 64.03, Jean Salt 69.56, Dawn Whammond 72.26, Sue Hensman 76.35, Natalie Buckman 79.48.

In the 5k, Pete O’Connell was the first Jogger home, finishing fifth in 19-21. Michal Blaszczuk won the race in 18-17, closely followed by Michael Rix (18-25) and Michael White (18-48). Hannah Stone (22-58) was the first female home.

Other Joggers’ times: Mikey O’Grady 22.13, Charlie Carter 23.06, James Boniface 23.20, Val Purnell 23.58, Andy Jefford 29.50, Samantha Jane Scales 31.59, Jane Footer 34.33, Louise Jones 36.23, Heidi Chaney 40.22.

The Bognor Prom 10k attracted more than 1,000 runners and the Joggers were represented by Dean Angell, who was the first clubman home in 36-59.

Other times: Lee Jestico 38-34, Steph Charman 61-37, Lorraine Hunter 61-41, Edna Clark 68-21.

Kate Short ran the Copenhagen Marathon in a new personal best of 4hr 00min 50sec.