Horsham Golf Club endure a wet start to the new year

Although there have been a few dry days recently, heavy showers overnight made it heavy going at Horsham Golf Club for the seniors and ladies and everyone is looking forward to some prolonged spells of drying weather.

The Tuesday and Wednesday seniors both played a Four Ball Alliance, whereby two scores count on par five holes, three on par fours and all four on par threes.

Vice-captain Nairon Khan with Wednesday's winners Richard Burton, Jerry Myles and Alex Osment

The clear winners of Tuesday’s competition were the team comprised of Clive Limbrick, Colin Kimber, Richard Levey and Dennis Jordan.

The quartet took home the honours with an excellent 114 points in difficult conditions.

Second place went to Chris Stapley, Richard Burke, Christine Dickenson and Jill Jordan with 108.

Someway behind in third were Keith Martin, Keith Gaston-Parry, Jill Bowden and Dave O’Flynn on 99.

It was a similar picture with a three-man team of Richard Burton, Alex Osment and Jerry Myles coming home with a winning 111 points.

The trio were two points clear second-place of John Neale, John Butler and Roger Smith on 109.

Someway back in third-place with 101 points were Nairon Khan, Derek Shadbolt, Duncan McSorland and Dave Vickers.

Horsham Golf Club ladies started the New Year with a Stableford Waltz team game.

The winners with a score of 67 points were the team of Shelley Mulville, Carole Sharp and Hilary Brocklebank.

Second and third-places were decided on countback with two teams coming in with 62 points.

Sally Wynne, Angela Whittington and Chrissy Issacs just edged out Liz MacGregor, Karen Thorpe and Mary Harding for second-place.