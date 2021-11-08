Horsham beat Woking - but this time it was not in the FA Cup

Sam Bracken in action for Horsham v Woking / Picture: Nick Evans

Strangely, it was the same scoreline against a team from the same Surrey town that Horsham' s footballers secured last month to get to the first round of the FA Cup.

At the end of a long run down the right, Horsham overseas player Matt Barnett supplied Bracken, who smoothly converted the centre for the only goal of the match. Amid home domination, Sean Pearcey unleashed a trademark short corner blast only to be denied by a wonder save by the visiting keeper. Another Horsham short followed, but the score remained 1-nil at the break.

Resuming, Horsham were in command again, but were kept at bay by further excellent keeping, somehow failing to score from a golden opportunity. Sam MacDonald was deliberately floored, yet, instead of a penalty flick, a short corner was given, another exceptional save preventing a Horsham goal, exceptional stopping ultimately keeping out three, if not four home goals.

Matt Barnett gets stuck in v Woking / Picture: Nick Evans

Pearcey was then sin binned, reducing Horsham to ten men for as many minutes, during which Woking came more into the game, gearing up with persistent possession. Richard Hancock in the home goal had not previously been troubled, but he was called upon to pull off a great save. With just the one goal Horsham advantage seeming insufficient, late Woking short corners created pressure, the upright coming to Horsham’s aid before the welcome sound of the final whistle. Woking looked better than their ninth position out of twelve in the league.

Three of Horsham’s next four fixtures are away, including two forthcoming target wins – against Old Bordenians at Sittingbourne next Saturday (OBs having scored just 5 goals to date), then, on the 20th, Horsham visit bottom of the table Lewes, who have a mere single point from six starts.

Meanwhile, Horsham Ladies – also fifth – lost 0-3 to current runners-up Southgate at Broadbridge Heath.

Next Saturday the ladies have their second-longest away trip - to Ipswich.

Richard Blakesley v Woking / Picture: Nick Evans

Louisa Denman in action for Horsham v Southgate / Picture: Nick Evans

Vicky Doyle for Horsham v Southgate / Picture: Nick Evans