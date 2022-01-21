Horsham 10k to return as part of Sussex Grand Prix series

Starters at a previous running of the Horsham 10k

It will take place on Sunday, May 22, with an 11am start. The event is planned to be part of the Sussex Grand Prix series of races and is therefore likely to attract club runners from across the whole of Sussex and even further afield.

However, the race, licensed by UK Athletics, is open to everybody – and each year more than half the entrants are fun runners and joggers who are not affiliated to any club.

This is also an ideal race for those who enjoy parkrun and are now looking to step up to a longer distance.

Starting and finishing at Horsham Rugby Club, the race is over a two-lap course.

The route is well marshalled and includes both bridleways and roads, with one short road closure to ensure the safety of all runners.

There is also a 1.2k fun run for juniors under 16 years of age which takes place within the grounds of the rugby club.

Prizes will be given to male and female winners across a variety of age categories, for both the adult and the junior runners.

Entries can be made via the Horsham Joggers’ website at www.

horshamjoggers.co.uk/horsham-10k/

There is also an event Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/

horsham10k/