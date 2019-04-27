Hopes boxing club’s show can encourage sport and tackle town’s knife crime

Horsham Boxing Club head coach John Essex hopes that they can encourage youngster to jump into the ring to help combat the town’s recent increased knife crime.

Saturday, May 4, sees the amateur boxing group hold their second annual show of the year - with the action taking place at The Drill Hall in Denne Road. Three time Sussex champion and newly appointed club captain Josh Mercer will back in action after a very close loss in the ABA Championships on what is a packed card of youth and senior action.

Essex is hoping that the club can encourage some new faces to attend the show and as a result, try and keep them from any possible trouble in and around the district. He said: “The dedication these boys and girls put in is tremendous and great to see. The gym is full of talent and all are coming on really well.

“We would love the youth of Horsham to come along and watch our show and hopefully draw in new members into the gym rather then arguing on the streets.

“We hear about the trouble in Horsham and neighbouring villages and the increase in knife crime which is sad to hear, in my day we would have a fist fight then shake hands. Maybe if our teenagers joined the boxing club there would be less of it and would end up as team- mates rather then getting into trouble.”

Juniors James Dawes, Ryan Wilson and Zac Rhioui will all be all action and great value for money in themselves.

Jay Whapshutt, James Tandy and James Purbeck are all making their debuts and all three have really put the work in and are eager to show off their skills.

Female boxer Libby Baker is looking for three wins from three after stopping her previous opponent twice in a row in the first round. Also on the bill is fans’ favourites Tom Kelly, Oscar Nicholls, Madhav Purcell and Daryl Stanard.

Tickets are £15 or £10 for confessions. Food and drink available. Tickets available from Dan Purchase 07554453862 and John Essex 07809401566.