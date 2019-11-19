Holbrook take bragging rights over neighbours Horsham III

The much anticipated Sussex 3 West derby between Holbrook and Horsham III was a close game, with spirited performances from both sides at North Heath Lane.

From very early it looked like being a real contest with both sides evenly matched.

Holbrook were stronger in the scrum and with the slippery conditions there were plenty of those, while Horsham were more dominant in the line-out.

Initially Holbrook had the bigger share of the possession but the Horsham defence was strong and as the first half unfolded the majority of the game took place in the middle third of the pitch.

Neither side looked like dominating and it looked like the first team to score would likely emerge as the game’s victors.

The first half ended 0–0 but after the break Holbrook put together a few good phases deep into Horsham territory.

Good pressure from the Holbrook forwards had them within ten metres of the Horsham try line and after a couple of pick and drive phases prop Duncan Pascoe scored.

Holbrook captain Simon Loader added the conversion to make it 7-0 to Holbrook.

Horsham made several promising incursion into the Holbrook half, but the home team did not panic and were soon on the attack again.

Holbrook centre Sean Walsey went through several defenders to score to the right of the posts. Skipper Loader added the extras taking the score 14–0.

With less than ten minutes to go, Horsham continued to prove worthy competitors determined to get on the score board.

A brilliant break away run from Horsham looked likely to score but Adam Smith at full-back had other ideas and put in a crunching tackle that cemented his position as Holbrook’s man of the match

Holbrook have now won their last three games and are unbeaten at home.

They next travel away to Littlehampton on 23 November.