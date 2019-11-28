Holbrook record fourth victory on the bounce on trip to Littlehampton

Holbrook travelled down to Littlehampton on Saturday and recorded a tense 5-0 victory in their first away fixture for a number of weeks.

It was a wet, cold and windy day, not ideal for the Holbrook style of rugby, but in the first half they had good periods of possession.

During one of these periods Holbrook showed real promise and linked together twelve phases of play without Littlehampton getting their hands on the ball.

The first half ebbed and flowed but with the majority of the first half played in the Littlehampton half.

The biggest influence of the game was the outstanding Holbrook defence. They did not give a yard and there just was no way through for Littlehampton no matter what they tried.

Late into the half Holbrook crossed the line with a first try for the club from Hallam Potts to put them 0-5 up before the half-time whistle.

There were stand out performances from Chris Stocker and Adam Davies who both stepped up in defence and were both pivotal to Holbrook’s win.

The difference between the two sides was the outstanding Holbrook defence which never looked like being breached.

Holbrook skipper Simon Loader said: “This makes it four wins in a row with the team conceding no points in the last two games.

“These are great results that have created a really positive vibe in the club and we will continue to build from here.”

Holbrook face near neighbours Crawley in two weeks in the return fixture from a very close encounter at the start of the season and will be training hard to make sure the result is reversed to make it five wins in a row.