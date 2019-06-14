Green and Whites set for ‘journey into the unknown’

Horsham all set for ‘journey into the unknown’ after learning of their London 1 South fixtures.

The league fixtures have been announced for the 2019-20 season following the club’s promotion to a division which is the highest level they have ever played.

The Green and Whites have the opportunity to rekindle an old rivalry by travelling in their first game to Chichester on September 7 – a fixture that has not been played for over 20 years. Horsham then host Beckenham, the other promoted side from London 2 South East, who did the double over the Green and Whites last season, followed by a trip to HAC (Honourable Artillery Company) based in the City of London, who have had a lateral transfer from London 1 North, due to promotions and relegations around them.

September is completed by Horsham hosting Cobham which is believed to be the first competitive fixture between the clubs despite being just the short journey over the border into Surrey.

Horsham vice chairman Richard Ordidge said: “We will be facing a lot of the clubs for the first time, so this is very much a journey into the unknown.

“But given the way we finished the last campaign we are optimistic about our prospects and carrying this form into the new season.”

Pre-season friendlies have been arranged against Brighton, Haywards Heath and Worthing Raiders starting on August 17.