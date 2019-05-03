Green and Whites lift Bob Rogers Cup for sixth time with victory over Hastings & Bexhill

Horsham lifted the Bob Rogers Cup for a staggering sixth consecutive time on Saturday.

Despite a disjointed performance from Horsham against lower ranked league side Hastings & Bexhill, they eased to a 31-3 victory at East Grinstead.

Bob Rogers Cup Final - Apr 2019

The Green and Whites were able to rest several 1st XV regulars on the bench and they also had to deal with blustery conditions which didn’t help Horsham’s fluency with a much changed side.

Nevertheless, the victory was a comfortable one as they once again lifted the silverware which has very much become at home at Horsham.

Head coach Nick Stocker said: “The performance did not reach the heights that we have seen in recent weeks.

“After the emotional high of securing promotion two weeks ago, multiple changes and, more disappointingly, a possible touch of complacency meant we only managed to deliver a spluttering performance.

“In the face of a motivated Hastings & Bexhill side playing in their first Bob Rogers Cup final, we did not look after the ball enough, were not smart in the use of the ball and lacked some physicality at the breakdown and in the tackle.

“That said, on those occasions that we did look after the ball, and went through some phases, we scored good tries and ultimately this was the difference between both sides - our ability to convert opportunities presented.

“Regardless of the performance, it was a great way to end the season - securing the Bob Rogers Cup for a sixth successive time on top of promotion to London 1.

“With promotion, our first team will not be eligible to defend the trophy next season with the Lions now needing to step up to do the honours. If their performance at London Irish is anything to go by, they will surely do the club proud next year.”

Horsham led after three minutes when Aaron Linfield broke after a turnover ball and Mathieu Pecharman was in support to score, Joe Wilde, on kicking duties, added the extras.

Wilde then put over a penalty, before Bexhill & Hastings hit back with one of their own on 23 minutes.

Pecharman then finished off a multiple-phases move for a converted try and Jonny Whiting also scored before half-time to give Horsham a 19-3 lead.

Hastings missed two penalties at the start of the second half and Horsham rung the replacements before they scored again on 65 minutes through Josh Earle.

Jordan Bell then wrapped things up from a quick tap penalty with Wilde adding the extras.

Horsham: Earle (N.Bell 66), Powell (Fairs 50), Barber, Clarkson (Osgood 50), Goward, Smith, O’Rahilly, Whiting, Linfield (Johnson 40), J.Bell, Pecharman (Bebiano 66), Ordidge, Wilde, Condon (Nwachukwu 60), Watts.