Goshen aims to get back on track at Ascot

Goshen and Jamie Moore on a previous run at Ascot / Picture: Getty

The Kingwell Hurdle hero will have to carry top-weight of 11st 12lbs off a mark of 153 in the £105,000 event, but the Sussex trainer is hopeful of a big run from his stable star, particularly with ground conditions in his favour. For the latest horse racing betting check Boylesports.

The son of Authorized returned to action at Ascot last month over an extended two miles and three furlongs. He shaped with promise, beaten 11 lengths by Buzz, finishing fourth and Moore was pleased with the comeback given that effort came on good ground.

A factor which could crucially be in his favour this weekend is the likely testing ground at Ascot, with the going description at the track currently soft with more rain potentially forecast. The Christmas Hurdle at Kempton was also muted as a potential target, but connections feel the slower ground at Ascot will be more suitable for Goshen.

Moore, who is currently operating at a 15% strike-rate and who enjoyed more success at Plumpton earlier this week, said: "The plan is to run Goshen this weekend. We've spoken about the Christmas Hurdle, but I think the ground is going to be more suitable for him at Ascot than Kempton.

"He came out of the Coral Hurdle really well and we've been very pleased with him since. He is pretty ground dependent and hopefully the ground stays as it is.

"Giving a lot of weight away in a handicap such as this is not going to be easy but he should be very competitive off this mark. I would be very hopeful of a big run.

"We’ll go to Ascot, see what happens, and then we can take a view on Kempton afterwards. It's unlikely he'll do both but we’ll take it one race at a time."

Moore has three other runners at Ascot on Saturday courtesy of Next Left and Imphal in the 12.40pm and Zhiguli in the 1.50pm.

Next Left was third on debut for Moore and took a big step forward when a good second at Plumpton on his latest start. This contest demands more, but he is clearly going in the right direction. Imphal has enjoyed a fine season thus far with three wins over hurdles at Ludlow, Fontwell and Huntingdon respectively. He shaped with promise when third at Lingfield last time out and there could still be more scope off his current mark of 111 in this event.