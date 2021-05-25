Goodwood gallery: Racegoers return to racecourse

The venue last admitted members and other racegoers in September 2019. Last year, although Goodwood did manage to put on 13 flat racinng fixtures, each one was behind closed doors as the pandemic and its associated lockdown restrictions meant no crowds were allowed. They did hope to run a 5,000 crowd trial on the final day of Glorious Goodwood but the govvernment put paid to the plan 24 hours before they were due to open the gates.

This season also began with two fixtures with no racegoers allowed but restrictions now allow 4,000 people into venues such as Goodwood, which meant they could open up both their May Festival days to members. Those who attended loved being back ‘home’ – even if the weather left a little to be desired, with none of the warm sunshine often seen in late May. See Malcolm Wells pictures from the event on this page and the ones linked.

Next up, up to 4,000 members will be allowed into the track’s three June Friday evening meetings and Sunday raceday ... before much bigger crowds gather for Glorious Goodwood, which is just two months away.

1. Goodwood's two-day May Festival was a big success and marked the return of racegoers to the venue for the first time nice 2019 / Pictures: Malcolm Wells Buy photo

