Glorious Goodwood LIVE: Stradivarius misses Goodwood Cup - early winner for Dettori

The crowds are back at Glorious Goodwood! Picture: Alan Crowhurst, Getty

It was a big blow for the festival and for its returning crowds who had hoped to see the super stayer win the Goodwood Cup for a fifth straight victory.

That setback aside, there was plenty to enjoy on day one.

Punters got off to a flier in the opening race of this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, with the 2/1 favourite Migration taking the Unibet “You’re On” Chesterfield Cup Handicap over 10 furlongs.

Migration takes the Unibet “You’re On” Chesterfield Cup Handicap / Picture: Getty

Race sponsor Unibet reported strong support for the David Menuisier-trained Migration throughout the morning, faith that was rewarded with an impressive victory.

Held up by William Buick, the five-year-old powered through as the gaps came for a two-length success from Caradoc (9/1). Cockalorum (12/1) was beaten a further length and three-quarters in third. This was a first career win at the Qatar Goodwood Festival for Pulborough-based Menuisier, and a 26th for Buick.

Menuisier said: “It is special to win any race, but at Glorious Goodwood, it is one of the main meetings of the year and just down the road from where we train. I do feel a little emotional. This horse sustained an injury two years ago, so we’ve had to nurse him along and make sure he was cared for superbly to be able to come back, retain his ability and improve.

“He was the subject of a massive gamble at Salisbury but I still don’t know why or how. I ran him over a mile because I really thought that he lacked fitness that day and that he would blow up if it was a mile and two furlongs. A mile and two is his favourite trip so it was a case of blowing away the cobwebs and getting him ready. The ground was too fast at Newmarket, so I decided to come straight here.

Angel Bleu gives jockey Frankie Dettori a win in the G2 Unibet Vintage Stakes / Picture: Getty

“He’s very straightforward and has a good turn of foot, so he is able to get out of trouble if required. What he doesn’t like is being crowded too much.”

Angel Bleu gave jockey Frankie Dettori a sixth win in the G2 Unibet Vintage Stakes over seven furlongs, and a 74th overall at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The Ralph Beckett-trained two-year-old, sent off a 10/3 chance, was making a quick reappearance after finishing second at Ascot just three days ago in the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes.

That proved no obstacle though as he ran out a three-quarter length winner from 13/8 favourite Berkshire Shadow. The runner-up was one of the first to come under pressure but responded well to close the winner down in the latter stages.

Beckett said: “Saturday went well, although he was a little keen and Frankie got off him and said he thinks the horse needs a little break. I had a chat with the owners and we decided that we should geld him, give him a holiday and send him to Hong Kong, where the owner has a permit to run horses, in the autumn.

“However, he bounced up the yard on Sunday morning so I told the owner that I think we should declare for Tuesday and I could hardly believe my luck when I saw the rain coming down overnight. I am not sure America would suit him, as he likes a bit of juice. He is 2-2 on soft ground and I would say that we would maybe think about the Dewhurst Stakes now.”

Earlier Goodwood’s Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell explained the effect of the unwelcome weather that led to Stradivarius being withdrawn.

Arkell said: “We had quite a lot of rain overnight, unforecasted. 16.1mm of rain in a very heavy thunderstorm at about 2.30am. That has changed the ground to Heavy, Soft in places.

“The forecast for today is mainly dry, although there is a chance of catching a shower late morning into the afternoon, although the forecasts are struggling to predict these at the moment, as you can probably gather! The track is looking in fantastic condition. The grounds team have done really well in quite trying conditions over the last three weeks.”