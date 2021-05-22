Frustration over for Horsham life savers

Members of Horsham Life Saving Club are back in action

Apart from a few members taking a sabbatical because of the approaching GCSE exams, there was a complete attendance.

There was an extra bonus at one session when a new Survive and Save Bronze Medallion course started with six new youngsters joining all keen to learn all about water safety, resuscitation, survival and rescue skills.

During the last lockdown, and in conjunction with some Crawley Town LSC members, Horsham hosted the theory and dry side elements of a National Pool Life Guard qualification course by Zoom and the participants were delighted to at last get into the pool to start the wet training.

At the pool

Hoping there are no further setbacks, the club have made a good start in getting back to the usual busy schedule of training and exams.

The delayed annual meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 27 when The Royal Life Saving Society deputy Commonwealth president, Clive Holland, will be attending to formally present the club with the Clive Holland Trophy.

The cup is awarded annually to the UK-based life saving club which has done most to carry out the objectives of the society in the community.

Had everything not been cancelled in 2020, the presentation would have taken place in Worcester Cathedral at the annual honours awards cceremony. This is the second time the club have been awarded this prestigious trophy.

Life saving skills to the fore

Clive will also undertake the delayed presentation of individual honours to other club members. Ed Baker was Young Lifesaver of the Year for Sussex, brothers Lee and Dean Wright each earned the Service Cross for 20 years’ involvement with RLSS while Elish Edwards, Julian Lee and Ed Baker were awarded the society’s certificate of thanks for their four years’ service.

Training and exams at Southwater Lake and at the coast beckon now warmer days and lighter evenings are here.