Former world darts champions Rob Cross and Raymond van Barneveld to star at K2 show

Some of the world’s top professional darts players are set to put on a show at K2 Crawley.

Arrows aces Peter Wright, Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld – who all featured in the 2019 Premier League – will compete in the event on Saturday, November 30.

Wright, known for his colourful attire and supreme darting ability, will be joined by 2018 World Champion Cross, Grand Slam winner Price and legendary five-time World Champion van Barneveld in a stunning battle of the oche.

Entertaining former professional turned top TV commentator and pundit Wayne Mardle will also be appearing with his usual fun exhibition antics.

Wright, a former world number two, said: “I’m really looking forward to the event in Crawley.

“The line-up is as good as anything you would get in the later stages of a big TV event and we all want to be the best by beating the best.

“The fans can expect an entertaining but also highly competitive evening. We’ll have some fun, but we’ll want to beat each other and that’s the way it should be.”

This event features a field as strong as any other evening of arrows action.

Tickets for A Night at the Darts, Crawley are available via: the K2 reception – 01293 585300 or www.dartshop.tv/crawley/2019 .

Early booking is advised and advertising and corporate partnership opportunities are available.

For more information visit www.dartshop.tv or call 03450180180.