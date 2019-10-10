Former Christ's Hospital teacher elected Welsh Rugby Union president

Former Christ's Hospital teacher and Wales legend Gerald Davies has been elected president of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The 74-year-old, who made 46 appearances for Wales between 1966 and 1978 and five for the British & Irish Lions between 1968 and 1971, will take the reins from Dennis Gethin after his 12-year tenure.

Davies will serve a maximum three-year term in the ambassadorial role and will take up the role after the union's annual meeting in November.

He was elected ahead of Terry Cobner and Tom David in a vote of member clubs.

The Welshman taught at Christ's Hospital from 1971 to 1974.

Speaking to bbc.co.uk, Davies said: "It's a wonderful honour to have been asked to represent our national game as president

"It has been my greatest honour to have played international rugby for Wales, but it really is the pinnacle of my lifetime in rugby to receive this honour at such a wonderful time for our national sport.

"We are making magnificent progress not just on the pitch but also our progressive union is doing great things off it, and I'm particularly delighted to hear the news about Liza Burgess (the union's first female national council member) joining the Council and increasing female representation within our governance."

Davies is a legend in the game. The former winger helped the Lions win their only series in New Zealand in 1971 and is one of a small group of Welsh players to have won three Grand Slams - completing the feat between 1971 and 1978.

