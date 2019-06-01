Epsom success for Moores' Sussex yard

Amid the spectacle of the Oaks and the Derby, there was a fantastic bit of success for one Sussex racing operation at Epsom.

The seven-year-old Gossiping (10/1) made it three in a row when taking the Investec Mile Handicap by a very easy five lengths under a hands and heels ride jockey Andrea Atzeni.

The horse is trained by Horsham-based trainer Gary Moore, but it was his son, the jump jockey Jamie Moore, who was in charge - with mum and dad away for a long weekend in New York to celebrate Jayne's 60th birthday.

"The horse had done well, Dad has done well with the horse as he lost his way for a bit," said Moore jnr. "It is just a shame Shane Kelly wasn't on him today, he rides him all the time, but he had to go to Wolverhampton. Andrea did a good job today though.

"Gossiping's won on all sorts of ground, on the All-Weather and I was confident he'd get the mile today."

Moore was at loss to explain the rich vein of form the Dubawi gelding is enjoying at the moment.

"He got up to a mark of 96 last year, we sent him to the sales and no one wanted him. He does a lot of schooling at home, he jumps a lot of hurdles, leads the babies, maybe he enjoys doing that?"

With June's Royal Ascot meeting on the horizon, Moore jnr was hedging his bets as to whether Moore snr will send the horse to the Berkshire venue.

"He's never done well over a straight mile, we'll see, he always needs three or four weeks between races," explained Moore, who added about his Dad's trip away: "Dad doesn't usually venture far out of Sussex, but it is mum's 60th so they wanted to do something special. Brother Josh is the one in charge at home, definitely not me!"