England under-18s call for Collyer's student

Collyers student Eloise Richards has been selected for the England under-18s hockey squad. Picture courtesy of The College of Richard Collyers

Eloise said: “A massive thank you for the support and dedication of both my parents for always being willing to give up their time to help me pursue my goals.

“I am also grateful to Holcombe Hockey Club, Collyer’s coach John Burroughs and sponsor STX.

"The support of all those around me over the past year has really helped me to achieve under-18 England squad selection this year.”

John Burroughs, head of Collyer’s Sports Academy and hockey coach, added: “We are so proud of Eloise’s success, but not in the least bit surprised. She’s an amazing player!

"The Talented Athlete Scheme we have just launched here at Collyer’s enables elite athletes, like Eloise, to flourish.”

Deputy principal Steve Martell said: “Eloise is gifted, but remains incredibly down to earth and hard working.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed teaching her this year and I am so proud that she has been able to juggle her academic studies with the tough training regime necessary to be a top player.