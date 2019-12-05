Depleted Cranleigh beaten in Junior Vase

Cranleigh travelled with a young side on Saturday, due to their long list of injured players who are still recovering, to play Sussex League One side Crawley in the RFU Junior Vase on Saturday.

Within the first ten minutes the Cranes put Crawley under pressure.

And this paid off with an electric break from Cranleigh in midfielder which eventually found Charlie Treasure on the wing with three men to beat.

From 60-yards he expertly outpaced them all to score under the posts and this was duly converted.

The rest of the first half was mainly played between the respective 22 lines.

Cranleigh, however, were penalised on their 22 for handling in the ruck and the Crawley penalty was duly converted.

But the Cranes added another and at half-time the score was 10-3 in Cranleigh’s favour.

In the second half Crawley upped their efforts and credit has to go to Cranleigh whose tackling and defence were solid.

Unfortunately, after 12 minutes of the second half, a simple Cranes’ penalty was missed and they were pulled back four minutes later with a Crawley penalty which was well converted.

The penalty count increased against Cranleigh which was not helped by the referee’s decisions being constantly queried.

Crawley came to life ten minutes before the end by staging a drive from lineout which was joined by nearly the whole team and they scored a try way out, making it 11-10.

Then at a ruck, the referee yellow carded Cranleigh scrum half Luke Bargmen for apparently commenting on a situation in the ruck.

With very little time left, the Cranes were awarded a penalty just inside the half way line and Curtis Beecroft’s splendid effort just fell two-yards from the upright.

This was a disappointing result but there were some good performances, especially from Hugo McAlllster and James Moore in the first half and some great tackling and scrummaging from Mike Woodhouse.

Cranleigh will be hoping to get back to winning matters when they return to league matters on Saturday.

The fourth-placed Cranes host place-above Old Rutlishians.