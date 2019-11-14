Cranleigh go top after best performance of the season

A much-changed Cranleigh went top of Surrey 2 after a 27-5 victory at Economicals on Saturday.

This was due to injuries and unavailability but the Cranes probably put in their best performance of the season.

In the first 20 minutes there were few scoring chances, but a penalty was awarded to Cranleigh for a high tackle which was duly converted by Greg Cushing.

Cranleigh pushed on and a good move through six hands put Geoff Noonan in the corner. The conversion was way out and hit the post.

Only five minutes later the pack camped out on Economicals line and from a maul, Jamie White was alive to see a gap and score.

Economicals then, for the first time, got over Cranleigh’s halfway line. Their excellent no. 8 made a break and the ensuing passing movement ended in the winger scoring in the corner.

With only four minutes to go to half-time, with Cranleigh on their 22, Cushing intercepted a pass and ran the length of the pitch to score under the post. He took all his allotted time to recover and kick the conversion.

In the second half, Cranleigh dominated the scrums and possession but were making handling errors.

At 25 minutes in, Bryan Woodhouse pounced on his opposite number, who fumbled the ball at the base of the scrum, to score which was then converted.

Cranleigh attacked and made some good turnovers and did not let Economicals in the game throughout the second half.

The squad players at wing forward, James Kashel and White, were outstanding and quite correctly awarded jointly man of the match.

Woodhouse and Cushing conducted the game, but all the players put in excellent performances.

The Cranes host Old Blues on Saturday.