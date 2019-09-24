Cranleigh begin campaign with emphatic victory

Cranleigh started their London & South East Division - Surrey 2 season with an emphatic 41-8 home win over Worth Old Boys on Saturday.

From the kick-off it was evident that the pre-season training was working. Worth knocked on, harried by the Cranes forwards. The resulting scrummage enabled Cranleigh's pack to rumble 20 metres, eventually with ball through the hands, leaving Woodhouse to beat the last defender out wide. 5-0 no extras on this visit.

Several scrummages later, the dominance the home side pack exerted on the opposition allowed armchair rides for scrum half’s Woodhouse and Richardson.

Cranleigh won the ball after a perfectly weighted kick to touch, deep into Worth territory. A strong catch and drive allowed a set piece move from the backs releasing Sutton to score. The resulting extras from the boot of Cushing made this visit worthwhile. 12-0.

The referee awarded a penalty to Worth and the kicking boot of the full back hit the spot, 12-3.

With 15 minutes remaining, a mix up at a ruck left a gaping hole. Worth reacted quickly and ran the length, scoring out wide. Woodhouse's tactical run made the extras difficult to obtain, 15-8.

This error spurred the Cranleigh pack to maximise its dominance. A won scrummage allowed the effervescing Moore, supported by Edwards, to secure a pushover try. The extras were converted by Cushing to make it 19-8 to Cranleigh at half-time.

From the restart Cranleigh set about with training pitch moves. The first of these resulted in Sutton slicing through a stretched Worth defence and crossing the whitewash in the corner.

But no additional points gathered. With the score at 24-8 the bonus point was now secured.

Another line out was won and a catch and drive by Woodhouse and Peal saw a try awarded. This time the extras were reaped from the boot of Cushing, 31-8.

The resulting knock on from the kick-off put the packs together again. This time it was too strong to continue and unopposed scrums were instigated.

This did not spoil the party. A simple pick up from Moore at Number 8 saw him pop a pass to Woodhouse. Woodhouse played a quick ball to Sutton through the gap for a try. Extras not achieved. 36-8.

With five minutes to go a mid-field unopposed scrum was picked up by Woodhouse and he made his way to the try line, no extras converted.

Cranleigh's Director of Coaching said: "We have made a good start on our season's campaign. But we need to ensure we continue to improve in a number of areas.

"Next week we play Old Wellingtonians. That is not an easy ask. We will do our prep and stick it to them."