Club is ‘immensely proud’ as Pulborough girls set up another national final date

For the third time in four years the Pulborough under-18 girls have made it to the national final of the RFU U18 National Cup proving that they are leading the way in Sussex.

The girls have tasted success before having been previous winners of the National Cup twice before; in 2015/16 and last year in 2017/18.

On Sunday, May 5, the talented team will face Mansfield in the final at Premiership side Worcester’s ground at Six Ways.

The team have achieved it this year by becoming County Champions, then by beating Sutton & Epsom (30-12) in the south east area final and then overcoming both Reading (21-12) and Winscombe (12-0) in the south of England semi-final played at Cheshunt.

The team is coached by John Breach, father of England’s Red Roses Jess Breach - a former Pulborough player herself, Kelly Russell and Keith Beckley and managed by Steve Summers.

The under-18’s squad consists of some 32 girls strong and is headed by two girls with England Sevens experience, Lauren Fisher and Flo Robinson.

However, every one of the girls has contributed to the team’s success this season from the youngest and newest girls who came up from the under-15s this year to the older more established players in their third year in the squad.

Pulborough club president Alex Steele and chairman Alan Nye both commented: “The whole Pulborough club are immensely proud of the girls.

“Once again this year and have been completely awestruck by the skills, running ability, physicality and intensity of the rugby the team has produced this season.”

The whole Pulborough community are all hoping for a third win for this talented group of young ladies.