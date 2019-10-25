Christ's Hospital pupil picked for England squad

Kensie McNaught, a Year 12 pupil at Christ’s Hospital, has been selected for the England High Performance Training Squad for Touch Rugby.

Kensie will make her debut for England in late October, when she travels with the squad to play in the European Challenge Cup in Spain over half term.

Kensie is new to Christ’s Hospital having just started in the Sixth Form; even though there are a lot of new sports for Kensie to choose from at CH, there is no doubt that she will continue with her passion – touch rugby.

Director of Sport at Christ’s Hospital Dave Messenger said: “In the short time that Kensie has been at CH, her passion and dedication for rugby has been most evident, she is a great role model for the younger players in the school.

“Kensie’s swift climb to international success has, alongside the Rugby World Cup, given a real buzz to rugby at CH.”

Kensie has played touch rugby since the age of ten, starting at Marlborough College Malaysia and Tanglin Rugby Club in Singapore.

She worked her way up to the Tanglin Rugby Club Premier League team two years ago and was a member of the Singapore World Cup squad.

Such is her love of the sport that, this July, the day after she moved to England, she joined CSSC Eagles in London.

More recently she has been playing Regional Level Touch Rugby, being selected for the South East England Taipans. Recently her team won the Nationals, and on the back of her performances, Kensie was selected for the England High Performance Training Squad (the initial England squad for the European Championships and World Cup).

As this is the Open Women’s Squad, she will be one of the youngest members of the squad.

