Bumper Blue Star haul at Sussex track and field championships

The Sussex track and field championships took place at Crawley’s K2 Stadium and saw the Horsham Blue Star athletes achieve a haul of six gold, five silver and ten bronze medals.

Cleo Tomlinson won the under-17 women’s long jump with an impressive leap of 5.57m. Luke Johnson dominated the men’s javelin where he threw 57.73m, just shy of his personal best.

Horsham Blue Star medal winning relay team

In a close fought under-15 girls’ high jump, Emily Hutchinson cleared 1.48m to win the gold medal. Maisie Boast ran a personal best 5min 17.28sec to take the women’s 1,500m title.

Emily Hutchinson, having already taken her high jump gold, threw 22.17m in the javelin to finish second. Ash Williams ran well in the under-17 men’s 1,500m, where he finished strongly to take the silver medal.

The high jump competitions proved lucrative for bronze medals, the under-17 women’s event saw Renee Bassin jumping the same height as the first two in the event, 1.50m, only to be beaten on countback, whilst in the under-17 men’s event Hari Brogan cleared 1.70m and Antoine Stehle cleared 1.55m to equal his personal best for the bronze medal in the under-15 boys competition.

Other bronze medals were gained by Harvey Rout in the under-15 boys’ long jump, where he jumped 4.65m, Alina Hillicks in the under-15 girls’ discus, where she threw 24.36m, and Hayley Emerson in the under-15 girls’ hammer with a throw of 21.93m, all three achieving personal bests.

Bradley Burke took the bronze in the under-20 5,000m (16-40.58) and Jenny Dunstan ran 2-39.08 in the under-20 women’s 800m for third place. The minithon event for the under-13 girls, where the athletes have to compete in a run, a jump and a throw saw Madeleine Way secure the bronze medal of the 48 competing athletes.

The other gold medal came in the under-17 men’s 4x100m relay, where the team of Callum Palmer, Ash Williams, Matt O’Dwyer and Rocky Betts ran 49.33 to secure victory. All the relay teams that competed came away with medals.

There were silver medals for the under-15 girls’ team of Alexia Johnson, Lucy Costello, Emily Hutchinson and Sophie Hogton, who ran 54.75, the under-15 boys’ team of Craig Harris, Harvey Rout, Antoine Stehle and Ed Crossman, who ran 51.90 and the senior men’s team of Boguslaw Zelechowski, James Mackman, Alex Wadley and James Hedges who ran 45.52 and bronze medals were picked up by the under-17 women’s team of Jasmine Belshaw, Jess O’Flaherty, Rania Hyde and Cleo Tomlinson with a time of 51.10.

Competing in the Surrey Championships, Matty Smith had a really good run to take the silver medal in the under-17 men’s 3,000m, running a massive personal best of 9-07.82.