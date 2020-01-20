Brilliant Breach sets Harlequins on way to 68-0 victory

Jess Breach and Heather Cowell wreaked havoc at Surrey Sports Park as Harlequins Women crushed Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 68-0 in the Tyrrells Premier 15.

West Sussex ace Breach, who played for Chichester and Pulborough as a junior, scored five tries and Cowell got four Quins ran riot in a 12-try home victory.

A sensational opening 20 minutes sent the hosts on their way as Breach registered a hat-trick and Cowell opened her account.

Khadidja Camara crossed before Cowell scored two more to give Quins a 37-0 lead at half-time. Breach got her fourth and then fifth before Cowell piled more misery on the visitors with another score.

And Quins were not finished there as Deborah McCormack and Sarah Beckett added their names to the scoresheet.

They are now top, three points ahead of Saracens who claimed an emphatic 48-26 win over Worcester Warriors at Sixways.

It was a memorable afternoon for prop Hannah Botterman as she helped herself to two tries while Poppy Cleall and MacKenzie Carson also struck twice.

Rachel Laqeretabua and Eloise Hayward grabbed the others as Sarries, who have a game in hand on Quins, celebrated an 11th straight victory.

But Worcester collected a bonus point thanks to a penalty try and scores from Vicky Laflin, Laura Keates and Sioned Harries.

Loughborough Lightning stay in third after scoring 12 unanswered tries in a 73-5 thrashing of bottom club Firwood Waterloo.

Mhairi Grieve gave hosts Waterloo an early lead but this proved to be a wake-up call for Loughborough who eased to victory.

Emily Scarratt, Bryony Field and Sarah Hunter all notched doubles with Morwenna Talling, Iona Antwis, Isla Alejandro, Katy Daley-McLean, Alex Baker and Ellen Ramsbottom also crossing.

Gloucester-Hartpury thumped Richmond 20-0 with all the points coming in a superb opening period.

Kelly Smith got the home side up and running after being put into space by Ceri Large who intercepted on halfway.

Mia Venner got Gloucester’s second try before Ellie Underwood dived over to put the hosts 15-0 in front.

When Natasha Hunt got the fourth on the half-hour mark Gloucester looked set for a big score against second-from-bottom Richmond.

But ill-discipline led to a scoreless second period.

Wasps followed up last week’s thrashing of Darlington with a 34-20 home win over Bristol Bears.

They did not have it all their own way as an Amber Reed penalty and a Sarah Bern try put Bristol 10-7 in front after Phoebe Murray’s early score.

Lucy Attwood also touched down after Harriet Millar-Mills and Tova Derk struck for Wasps. But three points from the boot of Hannah Edwards gave Wasps a 22-15 advantage at the interval.

Wasps extended their lead further when Claudia MacDonald pounced on a loose ball to score and then Liz Clarke crashed over.

But Bristol had the final say when Abbie Parsons went over in the closing two minutes.