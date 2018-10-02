Neathey won't play the blame game as Loxwood miss late penalty in loss to Peacehaven & Telscombe

Loxwood boss Gareth Neathey wouldn’t lay the blame on the penalty miss that saw the Magpies’ fall to a 1-0 away loss to Peacehaven & Telscombe in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Callum Hart scored what proved to be the winner, but the game saw two missed spot kicks from goalscorer Hart and Loxwood’s Michael Death.

Despite remaining winless in the league, Neathey was pleased with his side’s work ethic but wouldn’t criticise Death for his miss.

He said: “It’s always going to be gutting if you miss a penalty in a tight game.

“People miss penalties all the time. It was gutting but there was no blame as far as I’m concerned.

“I can’t fault the workrate, attitude, or commitment. Everything was there on Saturday, it was just unfortunate that things didn’t go our way.”

Loxwood had a penalty appeal waved away on ten minutes before Peacehaven defender Felipe Lima made a last ditch tackle to keep the visitors out.

As half-time came the game was still in the balance but the hosts went ahead three minutes after the break as Hart headed home.

Owen Miller won a spot kick for the home side on 55 minutes but Liam Matthews guessed correctly to keep out Hart.

The Magpies then won a penalty of their own with ten minutes left. Lewis Westlake was fouled in the box but Death’s spot kick was kept out by Peacehaven stopper Alieu Secka.

With minutes left, Peacehaven's Sid Adams was shown a straight red but the Magpies didn’t have time to mount a comeback.

Loxwood host Eastbourne United in a battle at the bottom of the table on Saturday.

Loxwood: Matthews, Courtney, Warren, French, Milborrow (Gritt 59’), Hooper-Ridsdale, Bachelor, Williams, Death, Westlake, Wood. Unused: Camp, Goddard, Neathey.