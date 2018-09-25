Neathey sees the positives as Loxwood fall to defeat against Langney Wanderers

Loxwood boss Gareth Neathey is looking at the positives after their 3-2 home defeat to Langney Wanderers in the Premier Division on Saturday.

The Magpies took the lead through Tom Frankland’s penalty before Billy Pout equalised four minutes before half-time.

Paul Rogers put Wanderers in front after the restart and Wayne Wilkinson made it 3-1 on 65 minutes.

Lewis Westlake reduced the deficit four minutes later but Loxwood couldn’t find an equalising goal.

Neathey was pleased with how the Magpies played but was disappointed with the manner of defeat.

He said: “We played good football but we’ve been naive in our defending and given away silly goals.”

The hosts went in front on 22 minutes as Frankland scored from the spot but the away side hit back on 41 minutes as Pout headed home from a corner to equalise.

Langney went ahead on 49 minutes as Rogers held off two defenders to score before Wilkinson made it three with a cool finish.

Westlake’s free kick pulled a goal back but Loxwood’s lack of cutting edge meant the points headed back to Langney.

Neathey added: “We will take positives from this game. The fact that we controlled the game showed that the youngsters are more than capable of playing at this level.”

Loxwood travel to Peacehaven & Telscombe in the league on Saturday.

Loxwood: Matthews, Courtney, Warren, French, Milborrow, Joels, Frankland, Westlake, Death, Bachelor, Jardim. Subs: Goddard, Swaine, Williams.