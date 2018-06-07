Young talent Reed set to make British GT Championship comeback at Silverstone

Alex Reed is set to make a comeback to the British GT Championship in one of two Team HARD Racing with Trade Price Cars-entered Ginetta G55 GT4s in this weekend's Silverstone 500.

The Horsham driver is one of the brightest young talents in UK motorsport, who saw success during sporadic appearances in the Ginetta Junior Winter Series, MSV Trackday Trophy and Michelin Clio Cup Series before embarking on full-time Lotus Cup UK campaigns and two victorious seasons in the British GT Championship.

In 2016, he took a podium result in only his second competitive British GT appearance at Rockingham Motor Speedway, before sensationally breaking his race wins duck on hallowed ground at Belgium’s Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Because of his on-track achievements, Reed was granted access to what is arguably the most prominent and exclusive club in world motorsport – the British Racing Drivers’ Club – when he was selected as a BRDC Rising Star.

He was also tipped as a hot favourite for the 2017 British GT4 title and duly delivered one race win and three podium finishes to keep his championship hopes alive until the final round of the season at Donington Park, where his bid was struck by misfortune.

However, the 20-year old is set to make a comeback to the British GT grid, having been signed to race alongside Benjamin Wallace in a Team HARD-prepared Ginetta G55 GT4 in the Silverstone 500 – the championship’s blue riband event and the sixth round of the 2018 season.

“I am delighted to be returning to the British GT Championship and I will do my utmost to achieve a big result in the Silverstone 500, as a thank you to Tony Gilham and Team HARD for this amazing opportunity,” said Reed. “I came so close to winning the British GT4 title in 2017 and hoped to return for another run at it this year, so it’s great to be involved, especially as I’ll be back behind the wheel of a Ginetta, which I’m so familiar with. I’m confident in Team HARD’s ability to provide a competitive racecar and there’s no doubt in my mind that we have the potential to achieve something spectacular at Silverstone.”

Team HARD has a high-visibility presence in a wide array of categories, including the British Touring Car Championship and VW Racing Cup, but can now be regarded as a long-standing British GT competitor, having run GT4-specification Ginettas in the championship since 2016.

Team HARD Founder and Team Principal, Tony Gilham, said: “We are very proud and excited to welcome Alex (Reed) to the Team HARD. family for the next round of the British GT Championship at Silverstone, for the legendary 500 race. It’s the longest race of the year and one that we hope to achieve the best results of our season so far.

“We have had a frustrating year up to now and will be looking to build on the potential that we have within the team and, also, with the pace and experience that Alex will add to our line-up. He is a proven talent and, having competed against him over the last couple of seasons, we are very much looking forward to what we can achieve together for the coming weekend and beyond, as we look to the future. There are some very exciting opportunities and some new plans for Team HARD’s GT operation for the coming years, with Alex on-board.”

Two one-hour free practice sessions are scheduled to take place at 9.30am and 11.40am, ahead of qualifying at 15.25pm on Saturday (June 9), while the three-hour British GT Championship Silverstone 500 will commence at 13.10pm on Sunday (June 10).