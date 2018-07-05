Wimbledon: Konta crashes in the second round to impressive Cibulkova

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta is out of Wimbledon after losing to former world No 4 Dominika Cibulkova on Centre Court on Thursday.

Konta, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year and seeded 22nd, saved four match points before losing 6-3 6-4 to the Slovak player.

Konta’s exit means there are no British women left in the singles after Katie Boulter lost earlier on Thursday.

The Eastbourne player was not at her best but Cibulkova played some of her finest tennis as she found winner after winner and the British No 1 crashed out in one hour and 19 minutes.

Konta had rose to No 4 in the world but is now set to drop out of the top 40 in the rankings. Since reaching the semi-final at SW19 in 2017, she’s only won two matches in four Grand Slams.

Cibulkova said, “It feels great, it was a tough draw. Today I can only be happy with my performance, it was a great match from my side.

“It wasn’t so difficult for me - the crowd were really nice to me.”

I was really happy to perform such good tennis on Centre Court.”