Wadley leads the way as final sprint meet is ‘end of an era’ for Blue Stars

It was ‘the end of an era’ at Horsham Blue Stars as they held their final indoor sprint meeting at Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre.

Having held these meetings for 30 years the closing of the current leisure centre, due in October, and its demolition, including the majority of the indoor athletics facility means that these popular sprint evenings will no longer be able to be held.

Blue Star chairman Keith May, who was the meeting organiser for all of the 30 years, said: “It was a sad evening to see the end of an era.

“Since their inception when the tube was built over 5,000 athletes have benefitted from being able to have local indoor competition during the winter months.

“This has included many internationals as well as many youngsters who have gone on to develop into top class athletes.”

Despite the sadness of the final races being held, there was a nice bit of history for the Blue Stars with the 50m race being won by home athlete, Alex Wadley.

At the England under-15, under-17 and under-20 Indoor Championships, held at Sheffield, Blue Star’s Seb Wallace came away with a bronze medal in the under-15 long jump, with a leap of 6.07m.

He then ran well to take fourth place in the final of the 60m hurdles where he ran a personal best of 8.73sec.

There was another fourth place in the under-20 men’s high jump where Harry Baker cleared 2.03m.

In the under-15 pole vault, Dan Dearden cleared a personal best 3.21m to take fifth place. Cleo Tomlinson finished seventh in the under-15 long jump with a leap of 5.23m.

The National Cross Country Championships held at Hampstead Heath, London, saw over 9,000 athletes compete across the various age categories.

Ash Williams had a good run in the under-15 event where he placed 40th out of a field of over 500.

The under-17 race, which saw over 350 athletes face the starter, Luke Burgess and Jacob Cann both had good runs, with Burgess placing 51st and Cann 73rd.