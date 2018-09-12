VIDEO PREVIEW: World Snooker's top stars at English Open in Crawley

WORLD Snooker's top stars are cue-ing up to pocket a £1m bonus prize on offer as the new season launches with the English Open at K2 Crawley from October 15 to 21.

The £1m bonus prize is on offer to any player who can win all four Home Nations events over the year.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets, from just £10, are selling fast and fans are urged to book now by calling 0871 620 7052 or visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets

All-day tickets for the showpiece final on Sunday, October 21, are available for £55. An Event Pass is also available, giving access to every session of the whole tournament for just £160

The English Open is the first time Crawley has hosted a professional snooker event and will feature 128 of the sport’s biggest names, including last year's winner Ronnie O’Sullivan.

He was up against a field which included the likes of Mark Selby, Judd Trump, John Higgins and Mark Williams.

The full list of names competing at the event this year will be confirmed in early October.

Televised by Eurosport and Quest, the English Open is the first of the 2018/19 season’s Home Nations events, to be followed by tournaments in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

A spokesman for World Snooker said: “We’re delighted to see tickets selling fast so far and any fans who want to see the best players in the world should act fast to make sure of a seat.

"Anyone who has never seen snooker live before should give it a try as it’s a unique and exhilarating experience. And with eight tables in play in each session in the early stages, fans can watch a multitude of players for the price of a single ticket from just £10.

“Hopefully Crawley will be a great success as a location for this prestigious event and if so we’ll be back for many years to come.”

Mark Williams

English Open 2017 winner Ronnie OSullivan