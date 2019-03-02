Up-and-coming trials rider aiming to Dance at top level

Up-and-coming trials rider Jack Dance is hoping to hop, jump and balance his way to world success in the tricky sport.

The 13-year-old from Partridge Green has been negotiating obstacles on his motorbike since he was just three years old.

Jack Dance

Trials is a non-speed event on specialised bikes where competitors ride through multiple sections of an obstacle course, while attempting to avoid touching the ground with their feet.

The sport gets progressively tougher as you progress in age and class and Dance is already mixing it well above his age group.

The Steyning Grammar School pupil’s most recent success was winning his class in the Youth Motorcycle Sporting Association Championship at Burycliff Quarries in North Derbyshire.

Forty four girls and boys competed from all parts of the British Isles including the Isle of Man riding a four lap ten section trials course.

Earlier in the month, he had a brilliant ride at the Bradford and District Club Timperley Cup Trial winning the youth class and finishing sixth overall, only six marks behind his older adult JST team-mate Richard Sadler who was third in the expert class.

Dance also competes in club events for his Gas Gas Motos UK team as well as ACU Nationals, YMSA series and European Championships, individual events and display teams.

He now has his eye on turning 14 in May when he can compete in world trials and 2019 will see the young rider travel to Italy, France, Czech Republic, Belgium Scotland and all over England.

Dance said: “I have been granted permission to ride A class in 2019 British events, a class above my age category. I will also train on non-competition days at destinations across the country.”

The rider is also looking for sponsorship support to help him ease the expense on travel, bike maintenance, tolls, competition fees and licences etc of up to £10,000.

Dance added: “I am seeking support to help me and keep me competitive through next year and would be grateful of any sponsorship, to help towards the cost of travel, entry fees and the ongoing maintenance.”