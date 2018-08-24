Topping closer to teeing it up with European Tour stars

Mannings Heath’s Charlotte Topping is a step closer to teeing it up with a European Tour star after finishing joint fifth in the national finals of the Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy at Frilford Heath.

Topping’s nett 73, level par, off a nine handicap was achieved despite two ugly eights on her card. She finished only three shots behind the winner and but for the snowmen was only three over par on Frilford’s challenging 5,757 yard red course.

She now joins eight other ladies who will play with the top-nine men finalists in the Bridgestone Challenge Tour pro-am at Luton Hoo on September 5 with the winning trio earning a place in the British Masters pro-am at Walton Heath on October 10.

Topping’s latest success is another in a stellar year which has seen her crowned Mannings Heath’s ladies’ champion for the first time and reach the seventh round of the Daily Mail Foursomes in partnership with her grandmother Brenda James.

The family duo now face a home tie against Cotswold Hills and are just one win away from the last 16 and national finals at Marriott St Pierre, Chepstow.

Another local golfer who could be proud of reaching the Chase Your Dream finals was Slinfold’s Sue Puttock but she had a disappointing day with a nett 93.