Top golfers return to Mannings Heath for EuroPro Tour

Golfing stars of the future will be teeing it up at Mannings Heath in a week’s time as the Hotel Planner.com EuroPro Tour returns to stage the Nokia Masters from August 9 to 11.

The EuroPro is Europe’s leading developmental tour aimed at giving young professionals the chance to gain tournament experience in a highly competitive environment.

Many of today’s leading players such as Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, Ross Fisher and Louis Oosthuizen have cut their teeth on the tour and with Heath’s Waterfall course promising fast-running fairways and tip-top greens spectators can look forward to three days of exciting golf.

The event will see 156 players from as far afield as Dubai and South Korea teeing off on Thursday to chase total prize money of £46,735 and a first prize of £10,000.

The top five earners over the season will earn a place on the Challenge Tour, the next rung of the professional ladder. All five of the current Order of Merit leaders, headed by Longridge’s Mark Young, will be competing for the Nokia Trophy. Last year’s runner-up Guy Woodman, who set a course record 63, is also entered.

Local interest see Heath’s professionals Andy Hailes and David Williamson, as well as former junior Marco Penge, now playing out of Golf at Goodwood, who turned pro last August and won the April qualifying event at Heath with a superb seven-under-par 64.

Admission is free and with play this year finishing on a Saturday the club are hoping plenty of local spectators will come along to enjoy some quality golf.