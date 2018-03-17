Tetlow takes a third place in Surrey, trio pace the pier, along with masters medals

Woking was the venue for the Surrey Half Marathon over the weekend where a number of Horsham Joggers took to the roads between Woking and Guildford.

The course followed a circular route with a detour for an out-and-back section from Jacob’s Well to the half-way point.

In a very popular race, Zoe Tetlow came a notable third in her category in a time of 01hr 39min 18sec.

Gary Tomlinson was the first Jogger home overall in 01-19-31, followed by Trevor Barrett in 01-25-59 and then Tetlow.

Other times: Phyl Weston 01-52-14, Robert Willison 01-53-35, Jo Tomlinson 01-57-44, Aimee Fenwick 02-09-08, Clare Dutfield 02-17-52.

At a very cold Southend-on-Sea, three Horsham Joggers were participating in the inaugural pier marathon.

The races is 26.2 miles running back and forth along the 1.34 miles of the longest pier in the world.

Alan Pettitt was the first clubman home in 3-42-58, followed by Maldwyn Thornton in 4-03-24, and Chris Yeomans in 4-21-25.

On the same day at the British Masters indoor track events there were bronze medals in the 3,000m from Dean Angell in the male-55 category in 10min 04sec and from Val Purnell in the women-55 category in 13-37.

Pete O’Connell came fifth in male-55 category in 10-48. Altogether a varied and very successful day for the local club.