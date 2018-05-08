Tennis club set to serve free sessions for all at open day

Horsham Lawn Tennis Club are holding open days this Saturday and Sunday as part of the Great British Tennis Weekend.

The events are open to individuals of all ages and abilities. Rackets and balls will be provided so all you need is a pair of trainers!

There will be refreshments for sale to raise funds for the club.

On Saturday at Horsham Lawn Tennis Club, available sessions include Adult and Junior coaching, mini-tennis, family and open sessions plus our annual grass court opening ‘American Tournament’.

On Sunday, sessions in Horsham park include cardio tennis, mini tennis, adult and junior coaching.

Head coach Glyn Jukes said: “Once again we are delighted to take part in the Lawn Tennis Association’s hugely successful Great British Tennis Weekend.

“These events, which run nationally across a range of our tennis venues and sports facilities offer an opportunity for anyone to come along and pick up a racket and have a go playing tennis for free.

“Whether you are completely new to tennis, want to introduce your child to the sport or rediscovering your love for the game, we have something for you and would love to see you at our event.”

There will also be a host of readily available information on how you can continue with your journey in tennis at Horsham Lawn Tennis Club after the event

We will also have discounted membership on the day with 50 per cent off our membership fees.

Visit www.lta.org.uk/gbtw to view our timings or book your sessions to guarantee your spot, or you can just turn up on the day. Alternatively email Glyn at glynjukes4@hotmail.com