Sunny conditions bring great Horsham Blue Star results at K2

Horsham Blue Star under-13 and under-15 young athletes league team had their first match of the season at K2 Crawley and the warm sunny conditions brought out the best of the team who ran out winners scoring 542 points, ahead of Guildford (529), Winchester (446), Kingston (440), Chichester (415) and Team Dorset (391).

Seb Wallace stormed to victory in the under-15, 80m hurdles running a personal best 11.5s,ec which was not only an English Schools qualifying time, but confirmed his current position at the top of the UK rankings.

He then went on to win the long jump with a leap of 5.92m, where team-mate Matt O’Dwyer won the B string with 4.99m, and then set another personal best when clearing 1.70m to win the high jump, where Callum Palmer cleared 1.45m to win the B event.

Cleo Tomlinson also won her three events, firstly taking the 100m in 13.2, then leaping 5.26m to win the long jump, where Renee Bassin won the B string with a leap of 4.30m, and then finally running an impressive personal best time of 42.8 to win the 300m.

The under-15, 1,500m produced good points with Issy Hayes easily winning the girls’ A race in 4min 58.0sec, with Emilia Burkinshaw finishing second in the B race in 5-45.6.

The boy’s race saw a good run from Matty Smith, where he recorded a new personal best of 4-38.6 in winning the A race, with Tom Clark winning the B race in 5-06.5.

In the under-15 boys’ pole vault Dan Dearden cleared 3.10m to win the A event, and there was a double first in the girls’ pole vault, with Vivienne Rae winning the A string jumping 2.20m and Hayley Emerson clearing 2.00m to win the B event.

There was another double first in the under-15 shot, where Ruby Walker threw a massive personal best of 9.28m to win the A string and Macy Lawes won the B event with a throw of 7.90m.

The under-15 high jump saw Emily Hutchinson take the win in the A string with a clearance of 1.45m. Matt O’Dwyer and Ed Crossman teamed up in the under-15 boys 200m, with O’Dwyer finishing second in the A race in 24.9, with Crossman running 26.9 to win the B race, both setting new personal bests.

In the under-13s, Madeleine Way set two new personal bests, firstly winning the long jump with a leap of 4.18m, with Kyla Ball jumping 3.77m for second place in the B event and then taking third place in the 75m in 10.8. Club-mate Holly Hudson ran 11.0 for second in the B race. Lucy Costello finished second in 13.0 in the 70m hurdles.

The boys’ javelin saw Vlad Tikhomirov throw 19.69m for third place in the A string, with Theo Ramage throwing 16.80m to win the B event. In the high jump, Kyla Ball clearing 1.30m for second place in the A string and Lucy Costello winning the B string with 1.20m.

The 4x100m relays saw convincing wins for both under-15 teams, with the girls’ team of Jasmine Belshaw, Cleo Tomlinson, Renee Bassin and Ruby Walker running 52.6, and the boys’ team of Ed Crossman, Seb Wallace, Callum Palmer and Matt O’Dwyer running 49.6s.

In Vienna at the weekend, Bernie Spannagl competed in the international 10k road race held in conjunction with the Vienna Marathon, and he put a tremendous performance to win the race in an excellent 33-12s.

In the London Marathon, Elspeth Turner was one of three Blue Stars amongst the 40,000 runners tackling the course. She finished in an excellent 3hr 01min 02sec to be the second over-50 woman to finish. Francis Scarr in his first marathon ran an excellent 3-06-04 and Ron Shannon ran 4-40-03.