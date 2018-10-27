Strudwick secures second-place championship finish at Brands Hatch in British Moto3

Thomas Strudwick headed to the climax of the British Moto3 Standard Class Championship at Brands Hatch with a runners-up place in the overall standings firmly in his visor sights.

Racing for the Horsham-based Case Moto Rapido Moto3 team the young rider took third place in race one over the weekend to do just that.

After a season that saw the riders visit nine circuits, Strudwick stood on the podium 11 times from the 18 races and amassed 246 championship points.

He said: “I am very happy with the way the season had gone.”

On a dry track on Saturday morning, Strudwick - despite some testing areas of the circuit - qualified second on the grid for the afternoon’s race.

As the main race developed, Strudwwick got held up by one of the faster bikes which allowed two of his rivals to catch and pass him.

This relegated him to third which is where he stayed as he crossed the line to take the chequered flag, however despite the disappointment of not really being able to challenge the leaders, he secured enough points for the championship runner-up slot.

In wet conditions on Sunday, the weather got steadily worse and by the time Strudwick took to the track for the final time it had turned into a virtual skid pan.

He lasted just five laps before falling victim to the conditions and was one of eight riders that would go down at the same place through the course of the race.

Strudwick now turns his attention to the final round of the British Talent Cup which will be running alongside the final round of the MOTOGP World Championship at the Valencia Circuit in Spain on November 16-18.

He currently sits in second place, 12 points behind the leader but with 50 points still available over the two races still up for grabs.