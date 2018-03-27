Spannagle siblings come first in Mel’s Millers 10k

A record field at Mel’s Milers annual 10 km race saw the mens winning medal bought home by 21-year-old Bernie Spannagle from Horsham Blue Stars in a chip time of 32:22.

His sister, Johanna Spannagle, also of Horsham Blue Stars, won the ladies race in 38:10. For the second time this popular race was sold out as runners enjoy the chance to run through the historic quadrangle of Christ’s Hospital School. James Collins from Haywards Heath Harriers, came second in 34:22 closely followed by 17 year old Luke Burgess of Horsham blue Stars in third in an amazing 34:44, an improvement of 1 and ½ minutes on last year.

Johanna Spannagle

nother talented young runner, 17 year old Lucy-May Richardson of Arena 80 was second in the ladies race in 41:03. Crawley A C’s Susan Aldridge was third in 41:59.

The annual event takes place during the Easter holidays in the grounds of Christ’s Hospital School. Runners start from the historic quadrangle, through the arches, around the grounds and onto the Downs Link, heading towards Southwater. The race continues around the lake, returning to Christ’s Hospital school.

It is organised by Mel’s Milers jogging club with the help of family and friends and the support of Bluecoats Sports Centre staff.

The proceeds from this year’s race will go to Medical detection dogs, who attended the event with their dog much to the delight of the runners.

Bernie Spannagle

A strong U18 field was won by Horsham Blue Stars Jacob Cann in 35:45, while Josephine Mottram-Epson won the female category in 55:11. Simon Perkins of Horsham Joggers won the 40+ category in 38:13 and Katie Way led the ladies home in 42:57.

The Dawn Piechoczek Cup was awarded, for thethird year, to Jenny Hughes of Arena 80 for the first 50+ female in 46:23.

While Dean Angell of Horsham Joggers was the first 50+ male in a time of 38:32. Lance Quirico of East Grinstead Tri won the 60+ in a time of 44:44 and Marion Hemsworth, Haywards Heath Harriers picked up the female award in 52:25.

In the over 70 category the ever youthful Sue Garner won the ladies in 51:53 and Geoff Sumners finished in 54:46.

A runner at the start

For more details, club information and full results visit www.melsmiler.co.uk