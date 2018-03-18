Slinfold Tennis Club serves up a new era with the grand opening

Saturday saw Slinfold Tennis Club serve up a new era with the official opening of the fabulous new facilities.

The Hayes Lane club have just completed a brand-new £200,000 state-of-the-art eco clubhouse, three artificial clay all-weather tennis courts and refurbished floodlights.

DM1831711a.jpg. Opening of new Clubhouse and courts at Slinfold Tennis Club. Jeremy Quin and head coach Nigel Matthews. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-181003-181608008

Jeremy Quin MP was present to view the interesting, tennis related, activities taking place on the wonderful new genuine all-weather artificial Playrite clay courts.

During the morning, instructors from the club’s newly-appointed Matthews Team Coaching put volunteers through their paces in a cardio tennis session; an energetic activity for all ages and abilities, with little to do with tennis but more about a fun way of getting fit, with dozens of junior tennis balls flying everywhere most of the time.

A total of 60 or so guests preferred to watch the activities, wine glasses in hand, and were kept amused from the safety of the recently completed magnificent clubhouse and part covered patio, royally entertained by Mark Ponton, who has been so instrumental in the growth and stability of the club for more than 20 years.

A tennis service clinic followed, where again member volunteers had the opportunity to have their serve tweaked under the analytical eye of level 5 coach Nigel Matthews.

DM1831688a.jpg. Opening of new Clubhouse and courts at Slinfold Tennis Club. Players and coaches. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-181003-181536008

There was also the chance to gauge improvement using a speed gun which proved fun and interesting.

At 1pm, Jeremy Quin, with aplomb and much good humour, cut the ribbon to officially mark the start of a new era for Slinfold Tennis Club - making an amusing speech congratulating the club on its fine progress and he felt assured of the club’s future success.

The grounds have also seen a substantial patio/terrace installed, 44 space car park and coded barrier new entrance as well as re-newed court perimeter fencing.

Chairman Sid Charlesworth said: “Over the last two years the club’s membership has grown by 60 per cent, due to diligent hard work put in by the club’s committee, and despite the ongoing disruption caused by the building and refurbishment work.

DM1831720a.jpg. Opening of new Clubhouse and courts at Slinfold Tennis Club. Club member David Ellis. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-181003-181619008

“There can be no question that with the club’s outstanding facilities, debt-free finances, 50-year lease with peppercorn rent, and low membership fees, that the future for Slinfold Tennis Club looks bright.”