Slinfold four are real aces with rare hole-in-one coup

The odds of an amateur golfer making a hole-in-one are 12,500-1, but during 2018, four Slinfold ladies accomplished that golfing rarity.

Ann Grain got her hole-in-one on the 16th at Slinfold Golf Club, Maggie Jowett hit hers on the second, and Pat Taylor recorded an ace on the 16th.

As the club celebrated the remarkable achievement, they also confirmed that the mysterious fourth hole-in-one hitter wished to remain anonymous.

Outgoing lady captain Jeanne Coker said: “It has been a number of years since one of our ladies made a hole-in-one at Slinfold, and yet this year we have had four, which is unprecedented. Four aces in a pack is the norm for card games, but for golf it is remarkable.”

Commenting on her year, Coker added: “Four hole-in-ones during my captaincy has been one of the highlights of an amazing year as captain.

“Also at the top of the list is the sum of £1,400 raised by the ladies section for my chosen charity, Chestnut Tree House.

“I give my best wishes to our incoming captain, Jenny Wise, and I am confident that our ladies will give her and her chosen charity, St Catherine’s Hospice, their full support.”