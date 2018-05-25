SLIDESHOW: Runners on their marks for annual Horsham 10k

Runners young and old alike were on their marks for the annual Horsham 10k on Sunday.

The event forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix series of runs so attracts club runners from all over Sussex.

Junior runners ready at the start of the under-16's race. Picture by Jon Rigby

This year, 32 different running clubs were represented as well as the many local fun runners who enjoyed the race.

The race was run over a challenging two-lap course starting and finishing at Horsham Rugby Club. The race was sold out more than a week in advance, having hit its capacity of 500.

There was also a fun run for under-16s which attracted 74 runners aged between three and 14 year olds.

The warm conditions on the day meant that although many athletes returned impressive times, the course record, set in 2015, still stands.

Runners get underway at the annual Horsham 10k. Picture by Jon Rigby

The event was won by Andrew McCaskill in 34min 08sec. He led the 417 finishers home with an impressive gap from Arena 80’s Aled Anderson (35-32).

Third-placed Alex Cuttenden, of Brighton Phoenix, finished in 36-03. Horsham Jogger Richard Lee-Wright was the first local runner home, taking fourth overall in 36-11.

The first female runner to cross the line was Haywards Heath Harriers’ Katie Morgan in 39-57, which placed her 20th overall. (*)

The junior race was won by Cassius Hebden in 4-26, ahead of second-placed Reuben Marsden (4-41) and Ryan Rothe (4-55) who was third.

Emily Carman, who was fourth overall, was the first girl home in 5-11, Amy Mills was the second girl home in 5-12 and Laila Hellyer (5-14) the third, to complete the top six.

New race director, Geoff Parker, paid tribute to all those who helped make the event a great success. He said: “It takes more than 80 volunteers to make it all happen.

“As well as the many marshals out on the course, there are teams who help set up the course from early in the morning, as well as those who take care of many other jobs such as the car parking or handing out drinks and medals.

“One of the features that makes this an ever-popular event is the wide selection of homemade cakes most welcomed by runners after the race.”

Parker also paid tribute to Paul Aylett who has now stood down after five years as race director, saying: “His drive and hard work has really made it the event it is.”

* Times provided are gun times.