Six Horsham Joggers show they are night race Lunar-tics

Six night owls from Horsham Joggers took on this year’s Lunar-tic Marathon on Saturday in Shoreham.

The annual race started at 8pm and as the name suggests, it was not a decision taken to avoid the heat of the day due to the recent high temperatures, but instead just the time of day it always takes place.

It was the second in a series of river marathons organised by Sussex Trail Events.

This one involved three laps of a loop on the River Adur up to the bridge between Bramber and Upper Beeding, with at least half of the 26.2 miles in darkness for everyone.

The six Joggers all completed the course well within the cut-off time of six hours.

Alan Pettitt led them home in 4hr 13min 34sec, which saw him place 20th overall from a field of 74 runners.

He was followed by Graham Clarke in 4-41-25, Matt Whyman in 4-42-11, Emma Walters in 4-42-11, Chris Yeomans in 4-57-07 and Paul Burgess in 5-16-00.

The race was won by Burgess Hill Runners’ Paul Sargent in 3-13-43.