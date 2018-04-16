Seconds out, round three of charity boxing event Love to Box

Seconds out, it’s round three of what is fast becoming a popular charity boxing event in Haywards Heath.

Love to Box - organised and run by Brighton & Hove Albion coach and former Haywards Heath manager Mark Beard - returns to Clair Hall on Perrymount Road next Saturday (April 21) at 7pm.

The white collar event is in aid of Kangaroos - a Mid Sussex based group that deliver fun and social activities for young people with learning disabilities.

The card on the night will see seven fights featuring boxers from Focus Fit gym in Haywards Heath and Stingray Gym from Brighton.

As well and the in-ring entertainment, there will be a DJ, bar and auction with signed England, Brighton, Millwall shirts along with some boxing memorabilia.

Organiser Beard said: “It is our third event and we have raised more than £3,000 so far in our first two shows. Our aim is to beat the previous two totals and raise a lot of money for Kangaroos children’s charity.”

Tickets are priced at £25 individually or £30 for a place on a table. For tickets, which are expected to sell out quickly, call Mark on 07961 945034.