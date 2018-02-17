Second places and superb showings for Blue Stars in Sportshall League finale

The final Sportshall League fixture took place at Tanbridge School and saw both the boys’ and girls’ teams finish in second place on the day and an excellent second overall in both leagues.

In the under-15 girls’ events, there was a double win in the two-lap sprint, where Ruby Walker ran 23.0sec to take the A race, with Ella Hannyngton winning the B race in 23.1.

Horsham Blue Star under-15 boys team that achieved success in their relay race

Hannyngton then went on to win the A string shot putt, with a throw of 8.00m, with Cleo Tomlinson winning the B string with 7.99m.

Tomlinson then secured second places in the vertical jump with a leap of 61cm, with Jessica O’Flaherty jumping 58cm to win the B event. These two teamed up in the four-lap races, with Tomlinson running 48.2 to take second in the A race with O’Flaherty winning the B race in 48.5.

The standing long jump saw Walker jump 2.21m and Hannyngton jump 2.15m to finish second in the A and B strings respectively.

The under-13 girls’ shot saw Macy Lawes throw 8.38m for second place in the A string, with Alina Hillicks also taking second place in the B string with a throw of 6.19m.

Sophie Hogton and Hayley Emerson teamed up in the standing triple jump and both finished second, jumping 6.07m and 5.65m respectively.

The under-11 girls saw Madeline Way continue with her impressive performances this winter, winning the two-lap race in 23.5, the speed bounce with a score of 57 and finally the standing long jump with a massive leap of 2.10m, where team-mate Lila Cox jumped 1.78m to take second place in the B event.

The under-15 boys’ standing triple jump produced a double victory for Seb Wallace and John Fickling, with Wallace winning the A string with a massive leap of 8.07m and Fickling jumping 6.87m to win the B string.

Wallace went on to win the vertical jump with a leap of 71cm and took the B race in the four-lap race in 45.9 with Adam West running 45.1 to take second place in the A race.

Matt O’Dwyer and Adam West teamed up in the shot where they achieved a double first, O’Dwyer throwing 11.39m to win the A event and West throwing 9.94m to win the B string.

In the under-13 boys’ events, Edward Crossman had an impressive double, firstly winning the four-lap race in 48.6 and then winning the standing triple jump with a leap of 7.05m. Luke Stables and Fraser Williams both took second places in the six-lap race, running 1min 18.7sec and 1-21.9 respectively.

The relays completed the days events and there were wins in the four x two-lap races for the under-15 boys, the under-15 girls’ and the under-13 boys’ teams, while the under-11 girls’ four x one-lap team also had an impressive win.