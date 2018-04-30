RunWisborough event set to be best yet with 1k entries expected

This year will be the third annual RunWisborough and the day is shaping up to be the biggest and best yet.

The event, which will take place on Sunday, May 13, at 10.30am, has so far been tremendously successful in raising funds for the village sports facilities and the organisers hope to attract more than 1,000 participants this year.

The focus continues to be one of fun and enjoyment on the Village Green with pre-and-post-race attractions for all the family, with Sussex band The Blues Issue leading the entertainment this year.

The 5km and 10km race is for both serious runners and individuals of all abilities. There is also a colour run on the Green for those too young to take part in the main race.

Runners will all be time chipped with prizes given for first place in all categories with medals and sponsored goodie bags will be handed out to all participants.

Along with new main sponsor Christ’s Hospital School, local businesses will be providing the food and beverages and there will be a fully licensed bar.

Race organiser and local resident Michael Gadd said: “We are really pleased to be hosting this event for the third year, an event that is organised by an experienced, professional team from the local community who are passionate about sport and who want to raise money for new sporting facilities in the village as well as provide a vibrant community event.

“The accessible nature of the course, on generally flat ground through the beautiful country lanes surrounding the village has spectators at every step of the way, providing a lively buzz to spur everyone on, whether it’s your first attempt or if you are attempting a personal best.”

For more information, visit www.runwisborough.co.uk, email info@runwisborough.co.uk, or visit, www.facebook.com/wisborough10k/ or @runwisborough