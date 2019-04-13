Runners warned to get entries for Horsham 10k in early to avoid missing out

Runners are being warned to register early for this year’s annual Horsham 10k to avoid missing out.

The Horsham Joggers event is part of the Sussex Grand Prix series of races so attracts club runners from across the whole of Sussex and even further afield.

Starting and finishing at Horsham Rugby Club at 11am on Sunday, June 2, the race is over a two lap course.

The route is well marshalled and includes both bridleways and roads, with one short road closure.

The race, licensed by UK Athletics, is open to everybody and each year more than half the entrants are fun runners and joggers not affiliated to any club.

It is also an ideal race for those who enjoy parkrun and are now looking to step up to a longer distance.

Race Director, Geoff Parker, said “This is a very popular event organised by the local Horsham Joggers running club. Although licensed for a capacity of 500 runners, over the past couple of years it has sold out in advance.

“Those thinking of running should ensure an early application. Another good reason to enter is the wide selection of homemade cakes renown throughout Sussex running circles.”

There is also a 1.2k fun run - sponsored by Horsham Co Working - for juniors under-16.

Prizes will be given to male and female winners across a variety of age categories, for both the adult and the junior runners.

This year the main event organisers are working with new sponsors, the law firm DMH Stallard. Entries can be made at: www.horshamjoggers.co.uk/horsham-10k

Richard Pollins, managing partner, added: “We are passionate about supporting local activities and we want to see our communities, clients and colleagues flourish.

“We are pleased to be sponsoring the Horsham 10k run and we wish every runner and family involved in the race every success during their training and of course during the run itself.”