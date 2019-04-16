Reigning five-time Legends Cars National Championship John Mickel returns for 25th anniversary year

Reigning five-time Legends Cars National Championship title winner John Mickel will be returning to the UK’s best big grid racing series as he heads the latest batch of names confirmed for the 25th anniversary season.

Horsham driver Mickel, who claimed his fourth straight championship crown last year in fine style, will be odds-on to achieve an unprecedented sixth title for his own Mickel Motorsport squad but there are plenty of very capable rivals determined to stop him!

With less than a week to go until the new season begins at Brands Hatch Indy Circuit in Kent, the spiritual home of Legends Cars in the UK, the 2018 champion heads the latest batch of 10 entries which take the current grid up to an impressive 25 drivers.

Making a very welcome return, multiple race winner Connor Mills (Upminster) will be one of the competitors most likely to take the battle to the reigning champion at Brands during the first six races of the new campaign – especially having won at Brands previously at the end of 2017 – and will drive as part of the Matt Roach Racing line-up.

Intriguingly, as well as running his renowned squad in Legends Cars, Matt Roach (Rayleigh) himself will get behind the wheel this season and will certainly be one to keep an eye on as he tackles perhaps the most competitive championship in British motorsport.

Having made a return to action midway through last season after an incredible 18 years on the sidelines, former Legends Cars Champion Rob Fountain (Boston) is another who will be on the grid at Brands Hatch and the 2000 title winner will be determined to be in the thick of the action.

Rob King (York), who was ninth in the championship back in 2017, is another proven front-runner who will have his sights set on mounting a consistently strong challenge for silverware, especially after a year away from Legends.

Up-and-coming young racer James Hall-Morton (Cleckheaton), son of former title winner Peter Morton, is also back for more fast and furious action in the Legends Cars along with the experienced Mike Bourner (Bishop Middleham), who was seventh in the standings in 2016, Glenn Burtenshaw (Forest Row) and Gerrard McCosh.

Last, but certainly not least, is Legends Cars newcomer Matt Rainbow (Gnosall, Staffordshire), who arrives in the championship with past experience of karting, Junior Rallycross and, most recently, the Ginetta GT5 Championship.

“We’re delighted to have 25 drivers confirmed, very fittingly, ahead of the special 25th anniversary season!”, said Legends Cars National Championship with MRF Tyres owner Phil Cooper, “It’s good to see our reigning and five-time champion back to defend his title, we’re expecting another incredible season and still likely to be able to announce more entries before Brands Hatch.

“Our mix of experienced drivers and young hot-shots is one of the things which makes Legends so popular among the competitors and spectators, so it’s fantastic to see guys like Rob Fountain and Rob King back as well as young chargers like Connor Mills and James Hall-Morton. We’re delighted to welcome former Ginetta racer Matt Rainbow to Legends too, what a season this is promising to be.”

Brands Hatch Indy Circuit in Kent will host the first two rounds, six races, of the 25th anniversary Legends Cars National Championship with MRF Tyres season on Easter Sunday, April 21 and Easter Monday, April 22.

Digitex Television, with sponsorship from 24hr Solutions, will film every race of the 2019 season for subsequent broadcast on Amazon Prime UK and USA, digital satellite and Freesat channel Front Runner, and also online at BARC TV and Motorsport TV.